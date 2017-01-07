‘Mayhem’ brings thousands back to Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thousands of college wrestlers will compete for championships at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this weekend.

Mat Mayhem is back in Fort Wayne after a successful event in 2016. Wrestlers from 88 colleges across the country, coaches and fans are making the trip to Fort Wayne.

The doors open to fans Saturday morning at 8:00. The first matches start at 9:00 a.m. and they’ll go until 7:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the doors open at 8:15 a.m. Wrestling starts at 9 in the morning. The finals are set for 1:00 p.m.

Organizers encourage people from the Fort Wayne area to check out the tournament and show the wrestlers support.

If you’re interested, expect to pay $25.00 for adults. Admission for 16 and under is $17.00. Parking at the Coliseum is $5.00.

Mat Mayhem is part of a busy weekend at the Coliseum, which includes the Winter Bridal Spectacular, Gun and Knife Show and a Komets game. Expect increased traffic around the building throughout the weekend.