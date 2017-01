FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Having Georges Niang back in the lineup did not help the Mad Ants who fell to the Raptors 905 114-100.

Niang, who was assigned to the Ants from the Pacers early on Friday had 23 points. Trey McKinney-Jones led the Ants with 28 points.

The Mad Ants travel to Maine on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 1:00PM.