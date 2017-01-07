Indiana Tech men’s basketball knock off No. 25 Northwestern Ohio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team moved into a tie for second place in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) as they knocked off No. 25-ranked University of Northwestern Ohio, 87-85, on Saturday afternoon at the Schaefer Center.

CJ Bussey led all scorers with a season-high 23 points, going 5-7 from the three-point line while Miles Robinson added 19 points and seven assists, with 14 of his points coming in the second half. Tanner Watkins chipped in 13 points to join the 1,000 point club at Tech, becoming the 36th player in program history to reach the mark and second player to get there this season (Robinson). Franklin Lindsey added 11 points and nine rebounds while Lavonte Davis contributed eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Warriors would come out strong to start the game as they jumped out to a 23-12 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game while shooting 50% from the field and 46.7% from the three-point line in the first half and limiting the Racers to just 25% from the floor and 18.8% from behind the three-point line.

Northwestern Ohio would cut the deficit to eight with 2:14 to go in the first half, but Tech would close the half on a 6-0 run to take a 44-30 lead into the locker room at the break.

It was then UNOH’s turn to get hot in the second half as they shot 74.2% from the floor and 63.6% from downtown in the final 20 minutes of the game before taking their first lead of the game with 2:18 to go as Corbin Piece knocked down a triple to make it 82-80.

Robinson would answer right back though with a deep three to give the Orange and Black a one-point lead on their next possession and then breaking an 83-all tie on the Warriors next possession with a drive down the lane.

Piece would tie the game back up at 85 with 51 seconds remaining, but a foul on Tech’s next possession would send Bussey to the free throw line and a chance to retake the lead. The senior would hit both to give the hosts a two-point lead with 30 seconds remaining.

Max Huber came up with a steal in the next possession and then fouled, giving the Warriors the opportunity to ice the game, but the freshman’s first free throw missed, setting up one last chance for the visitors, but a three-point attempt from Pierce would miss the mark as the Orange and Black handed the Racers their second loss in conference play and moving into a three-way tie for second place.

Tech (13-5, 8-2 WHAC) faces another Top 25 team on Wednesday as they travel Grand Rapids, Michigan for a matchup with No. 11-ranked Davenport, who defeated No. 1-ranked Cornerstone today at home. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from the DU Student Center.