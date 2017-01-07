Haley Cook nets 1,000th point in Indiana Tech’s win over Northwest Ohio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 17-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team used a fast start to defeat the University of Northwestern Ohio, 86-58, on Saturday afternoon at the Schaefer Center in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play.

Haley Cook scored a game-high 20 points to reach 1,000 career points (Kentucky Wesleyan career included) while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Keanna Gary notched her 11th double-double of the season as she scored 19 points and corralled a game-high 12 rebounds while Kendall Knapke added 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Baylee Rinehart added 11 points off the bench while Bella Lozano-Dobbs and Taylor Seiss combined for 11 assists.

The Warriors would get out to a 16-4 lead over the Racers in the first five and a half minutes of the game, with Seiss, Cook and Knapke all connecting from the three-point line while limiting Northwestern Ohio to just eight points in the first quarter.

Tech would continue to dominate on the offensive side in the second as they outscored the visitors 23-10 and took a 26-point lead into the locker room at half time.

Cook would use back-to-back three-pointers in the third to break the 1,000 point plateau, moving into the four-digit territory with 37.4 seconds left in the quarter, receiving a standing ovation from the Schaefer Center crowd.

While the Racers outscored the Orange and Black in the opening period of the second half, it would be too little too late as the Warriors won their seventh straight home game and second contest in a row.

Tech (13-4, 8-2 WHAC) returns to action Wednesday as they travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan for a showdown with WHAC leader and No. 7-ranked Davenport. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. from the DU Student Center.