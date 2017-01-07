FWFD: Chimney fire forces small evacuation at local apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A chimney fire at a local apartment complex forced the evacuation of several residents Saturday night, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 5000 block of River Run Trail at Woodbridge Apartments shortly after 8 p.m.

Fire officials said a chimney caught fire in one of the apartments. The fire was contained to the chimney but several apartments did fill up with smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Woodbridge Apartments is home to several buildings of apartments. Each building or section of building contains four apartments, two upstairs and two downstairs.

Fire officials said residents got out of the building where the chimney fire was located and most will be able to return home.

It’s unclear how much damage was caused to the original apartment with the chimney fire.

Fire crews also checked the attic and walls of the building and found the fire did not spread from the chimney.

St. Joe Township Fire Rescue was called to provide their rehab bus. The unit allows firefighters working the scene to get warm and out of the elements. The temperature around the time of the fire was 13°F with a wind chill near -1°F.

Crews are still investigating.