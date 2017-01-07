Fort Wayne women’s basketball comes up short at North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. – Despite leading after the first quarter, the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to overcome two players going out during its game as the Mastodons fell at North Dakota State 68-56.

De’Jour Young led the team in nearly every category going for 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Zaria Atkins and Anna Lappenküper had identical numbers with 12 points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds, respectively. Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda had multiple career high’s with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals.

After trailing early, the Mastodons used a 12-2 run to lead by eight, 14-6, midway through the opening quarter. The ‘Dons were unable to hang on to the lead as the Bison went on a 10-0 run to finish the second quarter leading 36-25. Fort Wayne maintained the pace with NDSU in the second half (32-31) but was unable to cut into the deficit and make a comeback.

For the day, the Mastodons shot 23-of-65 (35.4%) from the field, 4-of-15 (26.7%) from three-point range and 6-of-8 (75%) at the free throw line. Despite the loss, the ‘Dons committed only nine turnovers in the game, doing so in back-to-back games for the first time since January 1 and 7 of last season. They also forced a season-high 22 turnovers and tied a season-high with 12 steals.

Fort Wayne returns home to host Denver at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.