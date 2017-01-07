Fort Wayne woman turns 108

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman had a very special birthday Saturday, celebrating 108 years of age.

Edmonia Brooks celebrated her 108th birthday with family and friends.

Edmonia’s granddaughter Gail Morris said having her grandmother reach 108 years old is a milestone, but insisted she does not do anything special.

“She still has a real spunk,” Morris said. “She always wanted to make sure she looked nice.”

Morris said her grandmother was bowling until she 100 years old.

The 108-year-old Brooks was the seventh and youngest child of her parents and born on the same day as her father. She has outlived all of her siblings and even outlived two of her children, her oldest and youngest sons. Brooks as lived through six generations of her family. She has at least 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and another 3 great-great-great-grandchildren.

Edmonia’s great-granddaughter Kanika Carr considers her grandmother a blessing.

“I know people who don’t even get to enjoy time with their grandmothers, let alone great grandmothers,” Carr said.

For Edmonia’s daughter, 85-yea-rold Edna Metoyer, age is just a number.

“I don’t look at as 108 because she has been with me so long,” Metoyer said. “I just look at it as another year.”