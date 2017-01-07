Fort Wayne holds off Denver 87-83

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bryson Scott and Brent Calhoun both equaled their career highs in points as Fort Wayne men’s basketball pulled out an 87-83 Summit League victory over Denver on Saturday (Jan. 7).

The Mastodons didn’t get off to a great start, falling behind 10-0 and forcing Jon Coffman to call a timeout not even three minutes into the contest. Despite the early deficit, the Mastodons spent 25:14 of the game in the lead. In fact, after a 3-pointer by Kason Harrell with 6:29 remaining in the first half, the ‘Dons didn’t trail again until 4:11 remained in the game. That lead would be Denver’s only in the second half but Fort Wayne would never lead by more than six points.

The game was tied at 78 with a minute and a half remaining in the game when Brent Calhoun finished with one hand to put the ‘Dons up 80-78. He then earned a block on the ensuing possession. While Denver would never tie the game again, they had two good looks in the final moments. With five seconds left Thomas Neff’s potential game winning 3-pointer was off the mark. His teammate Daniel Amigo jumped on the rebound but his put back with two seconds on the clock was too strong. John Konchar added two free throws to clinch the game.

Scott finished with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists. Calhoun added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Mo Evans totaled 24 points on a career-high six 3-pointers.

Denver falls to 9-7 (1-2 Summit). Fort Wayne improves to 13-4 (3-1 Summit). The ‘Dons take a break from league action on Monday (Jan. 9) as Olivet College comes to the Gates Center. Tip is set for 7 p.m.