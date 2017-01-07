1/6 Highlight Zone – SAC, NECC title races heat up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider, Homestead, and Carroll all earned a win on Friday night to stay perfect in SAC play as the first edition of the Highlight Zone in 2017 saw plenty of great action all across the board.

In the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” Snider bested Northrop 58-45 as the Panthers improved to 3-0 in SAC action. Louisville recruit Malik Williams led the Panthers with 26 points and 17 rebounds while Keondre Brown added 13 points. Richard Robertson led Northrop with 19 points while Antwone Washington chipped in with 10.

Out in Aboite it was Homestead big man Brandon Durnell with a big game as the senior tallied 34 points and nine rebounds as the Spartans improved to 3-0 in the SAC with a 70-57 win over South Side. Jack Ferguson added 16 for the Spartans. Trejean Didier led South with 16 points while Cortney Shorter and Mikale Stephenson added 13 apiece.

A buzzer-beating three from Dillon Redding was the difference Friday night at Charger Fieldhouse as Carroll edged Bishop Dwenger 60-57 to improve to 3-0 in SAC action. Jacob Redding led the Chargers with 15 points while Anthony Martin added 12 and Riley Perlich 11. Hayden Smithey led the Saints with 14 points while Campbell Donovan had 13 and Conlan Martin 12.

North Side improved to 2-1 in the SAC with a 81-46 over Wayne at By Hey Arena. The Legends improve to 13-1 overall on the season while Wayne falls to 3-6 overall.

Bishop Luers kept its SAC title hopes alive, improving to 2-1 in league action with a 75-47 win at Concordia. Anton Berry led the Knights with 22 points while Jason Davis netted 13 and Ray Walker 11. Nick Webb was the only Cadet in double figures with 10 points.

In NECC action Churubusco knocked off conference leader Fremont 64-59. The Eagles improve to 3-1 in NECC action while Fremont falls to 4-1. Jalen Paul led the Eagles with 28 points and five assists while Dakota Barkley added 20. Nate Midtgard led Fremont with 15 points while Nick Larose tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Up in Butler Fairfield improved to 3-0 in NECC action while Eastside fell to 3-1 in league play as the visiting Falcons bested the Blazers 42-40. Luke Stephens led Fairfield with 11 points while Shandon Miller netted 10. Eastside’s Caleb Ballentine led the Blazers with 11 points while Cade Willard added 10.

Angola improved to 4-1 in the NECC with a 55-20 win over Prairie Heights. The Hornets are now 6-3 overall this season while Prairie Heights falls to 0-6 in conference and 0-10 overall.

Warsaw improved to 2-0 in NLC action with a 68-46 win over Northridge at the Tiger’s Den. Indiana Wesleyan recruit Kyle Mangas led the Tigers with 22 points while Jeremy David added 14 points and nine rebounds.

On the girls side 4A no. 1 Homestead bested South Side 54-36 to improve to 6-0 in SAC play and 16-0 overall. University of Florida recruit Karissa McLaughlin led the way with 23 points while Bowling Green-bound Madisen Parker netted 15. South Side falls to 4-2 in SAC action and 9-4 overall.

3A no. 6 Concordia stayed just a game behind Homestead in the SAC title chase, beating Bishop Luers 74-29 to improve to 5-1 in conference. Sylare Starks led the Cadets with 25 points while Carissa Garcia added 19.

In one of the most entertaining games of the evening Northrop edged Snider 58-57 behind 16 points from Arielle Thatcher. Breanna Douglas had 13 points and 12 points for Northrop. The Bruins and Panthers are now both 4-2 in conference. Kyla Covington led Snider with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Daysia Hinton scored 13.

Kelli Damman tallied 25 points as Carroll bested Bishop Dwenger 62-52 to improve to 3-2 in conference. Ellen Ross led Dwenger with 13 points and nine rebounds.

At By Hey Arena North Side earned its first SAC win of the season by taking down Wayne 40-28. North Side improves to 3-13 while Wayne falls to 0-16.

Norwell improved to 3-1 in Northeast 8 play with a 50-37 win over Leo. The Lions fall to 2-1 in conference play.

Jay County improved to 4-1 in ACAC play, moving into a tie for first place with Woodlan, as the Patriots defeated Bluffton 53-36. The Patriots were led by Taylor Homan with 17 points while Britlyn Dues added 16. Bluffton falls to 3-2 in ACAC play with the loss.

Thanks to a 57-40 win over Prairie Heights Angola sits atop the NECC standings with a 7-0 record in conference play.

In other NECC play Fremont bested Churubusco 45-36 while Eastside improved to 6-2 in league play with a 55-42 win over Fairfield. The Falcons fall to 6-2 in conference with the loss.