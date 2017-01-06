October ‘You Go Girl!’ winner cancer free

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A Fort Wayne teenager who was honored by ‘You Go Girl!’ has recently learned she is cancer free. The year 2016 was a roller coaster for Gabby Cart and her family but the new year, brings good news.

“Everyone’s always asking what I’m doing and I figured it would do it all at once,” said Gabby.

She shared the news with friends and family live on her Facebook page. Gabby could be seen in the video along with her mother, Albi Minga and her sister Anny Cart.

“Guys we’re going to listen to the voicemail of the doctor telling me I’m cured,” she said, before playing a voicemail left by her doctor.

The doctor could be heard saying, “we looked at the scans and nothing seems to be concerning.”

The voicemail is followed by an emotional moment with Gabby and her mother. They are seen hugging and crying. The video racked up more that 1,000 views.

Newschannel 15 first introduced you to Gabby on First News. She was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma just a year ago. Gabby was a guest on the show after she won a free makeover and photo shoot sponsored by the “You Go Girl!” project.

“My friends were there for me and my family was there for me,” she said. “So It did get better for me as time goes by.”

It’s been a long road for Gabby and her family.

“It seems like we’ve switched roads so many times,” said Kevin Cart, Gabby’s father. “To finally get this outcome… I’m grateful that we’re here now.”

“When I heard that we beat cancer I started crying,” said Anny Cart. “I woke Gabby up and everyone just started celebrating. It was such a great time.”

Gabby and her family are looking forward to many more great times to come.

“It’s emotional,” said Albi Minga. “It’s finally going to be a good year.”