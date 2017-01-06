Holcomb planning more pre-K investments, continued research

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana’s incoming governor said he plans on investing more into the state’s pre-k program, but is cautious to expand it to any more counties.

On My Way Pre-K, launched last year, is a pilot program that provides state-funded vouchers that allow low-income children to go to pre-school. The test program was applied to 2,300 students in 5 counties, including Allen.

“The first 5 counties and 2,300 was a good start,” Governor Elect Eric Holcomb said. “And I see the need for it.”

Holcomb laid out his plan for the next 4 years Thursday. It included more investments into the pre-k program, but not making it statewide yet.

“I agree with the need for it, but I don’t want to go too fast into this,” Holcomb added. “I do want to review the research that’s still coming.”

Indiana’s House Minority Leader Scott Pelath looked for words as he responded to Holcomb.

“I’m just wondering how much more data they need. There’s other communities that would certainly benefit in the long term.”

Brightpoint in Fort Wayne is one of the spots the state is looking at to gather that data. Leaders there say they’ve noticed a couple of issues that can be improved.

“I often don’t have available slots for other kids,” said Brightpoint Vice President of Early Childhood Services Mary Lee Freeze.

“For me, it’s a capacity issue. I know I’ve heard that from other groups as well, that capacity is a problem,” Freeze added. “But I think there are still a lot of kids out there we’re not reaching who can’t afford to go to a pre-school.”