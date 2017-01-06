FOP finds new car seat for family in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The season of giving is going well past the holidays for the local Fraternal Order of Police. After one officer noticed a child too big for his car seat, the group provided the family with a new one.

It was at one of the many programs the FOP set up to help the community where Fort Wayne Police Officer John Chambers saw the child. Last month at one of the Cops for Kids events he was teamed up with a family. One of the children was in a car seat carrier that was too small for him.

Chambers said he asked the family if they had another car seat, but they didn’t. So, he went on a journey to find a proper one for them.

After coming up empty handed, Chambers went to the FOP for help, and he got it. That doesn’t surprise him because he knows how giving the organization is.

“I’ve belonged to the Fraternal Order of Police since I’ve come on to the department,” Chambers said. “Since being a member of the Fraternal Order of Police it’s been a great privilege because they run different programs.”

The car seat was delivered to the family Friday However, the family would like to remain anonymous.