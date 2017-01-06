2 police cars struck on Indiana interstates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Indiana state troopers are recovering from minor injuries after being struck along the interstate while inside their cars, according to a press release from Indiana State Police.

The first crash happened on Thursday morning when a state sergeant was on the right shoulder investigating a crash along I-465 near Kentucky Avenue. While investigating the crash around 10 a.m., the sergeant’s car was struck from behind by a van.

The sergeant was seated inside his patrol car when it was struck and he was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The man who struck the sergeant was issued a ticket for speeding, the press release said.

The second crash happened early Friday morning when a master trooper was assisting with a disabled vehicle stalled in the left lane on I-65 northbound, just north of 21st street when his car was struck. A preliminary investigation determined that a pick-up truck failed to yield to two emergency vehicles blocking the left lane and struck the back of the trooper’s car.

The trooper who was hit was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The man was issued two tickets, one for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and one for unsafe lane movement, the press release said.