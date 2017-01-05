Watford hitting stride with Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An uptick in minutes has meant and uptick in production recently for former Indiana University standout Christian Watford of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

On Tuesday Watford earned his first start of the season for Fort Wayne and tallied 17 points in 35 minutes. Those numbers helped lead the Mad Ants to a 122-115 win over the Windy City Bulls. For the season Watford is putting up 6.4 points per game to go with 2.4 rebounds in 16.5 minutes a night.

Watford and the Ants have won two of their last three and stand atop the NBADL’s Central Division at 13-5 overall.

Watford and the Mad Ants host the Raptors 905 at 7 p.m. Friday at War Memorial Coliseum before playing their next eight game on the road.