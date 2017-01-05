The latest on gadgets: Apple’s app store grew 20 percent in 2016

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the CES gadget show in Las Vegas (all times local):

A refrigerator with Family Hub 2.0 is on display during a Samsung news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Family Hub 2.0 features an interface on the refrigerator with apps that can be controlled by voice recognition. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich holds a Project Alloy all-in-one merged reality headset during an Intel news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A dancer performs in front of Sony Alpha a99 II DSLR cameras during a news conference at CES International Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Meghan Puhr participates in a virtual realty presentation during an Intel news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The LG Hub Robot & Mini are unveiled during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Joe Stinziano, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics America, introduces the Samsung QLED TV with Quantum dot Technology during a Samsung news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Miles Clark of Carnival Corp. demonstrates the Ocean Compass interface before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The linchpin of the concierge technology is a medallion the size of a quarter that passengers carry with them. The medallion uses wireless technologies to communicate with sensors placed around the ship and allows them to interact with displays around the ship or with crew members. (AP Photo/John Locher)

An employee wears the Wair Active connected wearable air purifier during CES Unveiled before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The smart air filter scarf will alert you when you are in an area with poor air quality and should be wearing the device. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The FridgeCam is on display at the Smarter booth during CES Unveiled, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The camera takes a picture every time you use the refrigerator and has recognition software that can alert you when something is about to expire. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Faraday Future's FF 91 electric car is unveiled during a news conference at CES International Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, unveils the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, unveils the Airport Guide Robot during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, unveils the LG Signature OLED TV W during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The LG Signature OLED TV W is unveiled during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The FridgeCam is displayed at the Smarter booth during CES Unveiled, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The camera takes a picture every time you use the refrigerator and has recognition software that can alert you when something in the refrigerator is about to pass its expiration. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Smartcane is on display during CES Unveiled before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The cane can understand a user's habits and detect unusual situations and alert a caregiver. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Hair Coach smart hairbrushes are displayed at the Withings booth during CES Unveiled before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The brush uses sensors to track hair damage and will, via a smart-phone app, offer recommendations and advice on hair care. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The PowerRay is on display at the Powervision booth during CES Unveiled before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The underwater drone will detect and take footage of fish. The device can also be controlled by VR goggles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Workers hang up a sign near a Samsung TV banner during setup for CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The show runs from January 5-8. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Models demonstrate Project Alloy all-in-one merged reality headsets during an Intel news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LeEco CEO Jia Yueting, left, and Nick Sampson, Faraday Future's senior vice president of product research & development, shake hands after unveiling the FF91 electric car at CES International Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A refrigerator with Family Hub 2.0 is on display during a Samsung news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Family Hub 2.0 features an interface on the refrigerator with apps that can be controlled by voice recognition. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich holds a Project Alloy all-in-one merged reality headset during an Intel news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A dancer performs in front of Sony Alpha a99 II DSLR cameras during a news conference at CES International Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Meghan Puhr participates in a virtual realty presentation during an Intel news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The LG Hub Robot & Mini are unveiled during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Joe Stinziano, executive vice president of Samsung Electronics America, introduces the Samsung QLED TV with Quantum dot Technology during a Samsung news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Miles Clark of Carnival Corp. demonstrates the Ocean Compass interface before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The linchpin of the concierge technology is a medallion the size of a quarter that passengers carry with them. The medallion uses wireless technologies to communicate with sensors placed around the ship and allows them to interact with displays around the ship or with crew members. (AP Photo/John Locher)

An employee wears the Wair Active connected wearable air purifier during CES Unveiled before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The smart air filter scarf will alert you when you are in an area with poor air quality and should be wearing the device. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The FridgeCam is on display at the Smarter booth during CES Unveiled, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The camera takes a picture every time you use the refrigerator and has recognition software that can alert you when something is about to expire. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Faraday Future's FF 91 electric car is unveiled during a news conference at CES International Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, unveils the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, unveils the Airport Guide Robot during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, unveils the LG Signature OLED TV W during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The LG Signature OLED TV W is unveiled during an LG news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The FridgeCam is displayed at the Smarter booth during CES Unveiled, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The camera takes a picture every time you use the refrigerator and has recognition software that can alert you when something in the refrigerator is about to pass its expiration. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Smartcane is on display during CES Unveiled before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The cane can understand a user's habits and detect unusual situations and alert a caregiver. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Hair Coach smart hairbrushes are displayed at the Withings booth during CES Unveiled before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The brush uses sensors to track hair damage and will, via a smart-phone app, offer recommendations and advice on hair care. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The PowerRay is on display at the Powervision booth during CES Unveiled before CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The underwater drone will detect and take footage of fish. The device can also be controlled by VR goggles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Workers hang up a sign near a Samsung TV banner during setup for CES International, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The show runs from January 5-8. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Models demonstrate Project Alloy all-in-one merged reality headsets during an Intel news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LeEco CEO Jia Yueting, left, and Nick Sampson, Faraday Future's senior vice president of product research & development, shake hands after unveiling the FF91 electric car at CES International Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

9:30 a.m.

Apple’s app store closed 2016 with 2.2 million apps, an increase of 20 percent from 2015.

Apple says New Year’s Day 2017 was the biggest day ever for app store purchases — people bought nearly $240 million of stuff in the digital marketplace.

Nintendo’s “Super Mario Run” was the most downloaded app worldwide on both Christmas and New Year’s Day. The app is free to download, but it costs a whopping $10 to play the full version.

In what should surprise no one, “Pokemon Go” was the year’s most popular app. The game peaked over the summer, when hordes of people prowled real-life locations to catch digital pocket monsters through its innovative augmented reality interface.

Other popular apps included Sweat With Kayla, a workout app, and Procreate, a painting and sketching app.

The milestones were announced as the CES gadget show in Las Vegas formally opened, though Apple has no official presence there.

___

8:20 a.m.

Intel thinks the future of virtual reality is skydiving in the desert, watching live sports from a ringside seat and cringing as zombies attack — all powered by Intel chips.

Wednesday’s demo featured leather chairs, Oculus sensors and headsets — and a barf bag, signaling this was not an ordinary press conference.

One demo was a live feed from a 360-degree camera attached to a drone inspecting solar panels in a desert. Intel was showing how the technology could be used in a work environment. A more exciting live feed showed a college basketball game between Butler and Villanova.

Travel experiences took viewers to a waterfall scene in Vietnam and a skydiving experience in the Moab Valley. A trailer for “Arizona Sunshine,” a VR game, made viewers jump as zombies lunged for them. No one — noticeably — made use of the barf bags.

CEO Brian Krzanich acknowledges that some people are questioning whether VR is going anywhere. He adds, “I hope these experiences give you a taste of where it’s going.”

The CES gadget show in Las Vegas formally opens Thursday after two days of media previews.

___

7:10 a.m.

Amazon doesn’t have an official presence at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas but its Alexa voice control software seems to be everywhere.

Whirlpool is adding Alexa voice control to its suite of smart-home appliances, including a stove and refrigerator. With that capability, someone can instruct the oven to pre-heat to 400 degrees by speaking a command to an Alexa-enabled device, such as Amazon’s Echo speaker.

Jason Mathew, senior director of global connected strategy for Whirlpool, says voice is “the most natural way to interact with a product.”

Other gadgets that include Alexa: Sensory and OnVocal are both launching headphones that incorporate Alexa. Simplehuman is announcing a voice-activated trash can. And GE Lighting is launching a table lamp that includes Alexa software.

Amazon has an edge on the market for now because its software has been out longer, but Google’s and Apple’s systems are catching up. Mathew says “Amazon is the most mature, but we expect to offer other options in the future.”