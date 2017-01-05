Swanigan’s free throw helps Boilermakers sink Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Caleb Swanigan hit a free throw with 5 seconds left and No. 20 Purdue held off an Ohio State comeback to win 76-75 on Thursday night.

Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson tied the score at 75 with a layup with 15 seconds left but missed a subsequent free throw. Swanigan was fouled on the other end and hit his first free throw and missed the second. Micah Potter grabbed the rebound and got it to JaQuan Lyle but his 3-point try at the buzzer was off the mark.

Swanigan and Vincent Edwards paced with Boilermakers (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten) with 16 points apiece, and Dakota Mathias added 14.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 17 points for Ohio State and Marc Loving added 14.

The Buckeyes (10-5, 0-2) managed to battle back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to tie the score at 55 with 13:12 and kept it close, with Purdue holding off the furious last-minute rally.

