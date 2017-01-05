State Boulevard improvement project begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first of 15 houses along State Boulevard was demolished on Wednesday, marking the start of an improvement project that’s been in the making since 2006. After more than 50 meetings about the project, which would address safety concerns for both drivers and pedestrians in the historic neighborhood, progress is underway. Demolition on the remaining houses is set to be complete by mid-April. Once that is complete, bidding will begin on Phase One of the project, which will be concentrated on the section of State Blvd. between Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue. Expect road improvements, landscaping, and lighting to all come with this initial phase. Rendering show that one of the most noticeable changes with this first phase of the project will be more distance between the sidewalk and the road. Frank Suarez of Fort Wayne Public Works says that some traffic delays or congestion may be possible later this year when Phase One is underway, but they’ll be working to minimize that. This part of the project should be complete by mid-2018.

Phase Two is set to begin in 2018 and will bring the most noticeable changes to State Boulevard, improving safety and reducing the impacts of flooding from Spy Run Creek. The road itself will be moved further south to reduce the curve and a pedestrian bridge for the Pufferbelly Trail will be constructed over the new road. A more than 80 year old bridge, rated by the County as one of the worst in Allen County, will also be replaced as part of the project. The new bridge will be raised about 7 feet to meet new standards and prevent flooding. The existing curve will become a residential side road known as “Historic State Boulevard.”

The $11 million dollar project, 80% of which will be Federally-funded, is set to be complete in 2019. Click here to see more renderings of the future State Boulevard.