Saint Francis men’s and women’s basketball sweeps Grace in doubleheader

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Saint Francis men’s and women’s basketball teams swept Grace in a doubleheader Wednesday night at the Hutzell Center.

In the first game of the evening the Lady Cougars won their third straight game with a 59-51 win over Grace. Kara Gerka and Josie Murphy each had 13 points in the win.

The men’s team followed the home team dominance with a 101-91 win. The Cougars were led by Bryce Lienhoop who scored a season high 27 points.

Saint Francis will host another doubleheader with Mount Vernon Nazarene with the women’s team starting the action at 1:00PM.