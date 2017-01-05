Police seeking gunmen in 2 deaths at Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police continue to search for two gunmen who they believe killed two restaurant workers during a robbery.

Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday showing two men wearing hooded sweatshirts with handguns entering Jordan’s Fish and Chicken on the city’s east side, jumping over the counter and running out a couple minutes later.

Police Maj. Richard Riddle said investigators believe the shootings happened Tuesday night just before the restaurant’s 11 p.m. closing time. A relative called police about 1 a.m. Wednesday after becoming concerned about them not returning home and finding the two slain men.

Riddle said the attackers killed the workers for no apparent reason.

“These individuals were hell bent on robbery,” Riddle said. “They came in guns up, guns pointed, going directly behind the counter — a takeover style robbery.”

He said investigators were trying to determine what was stolen.

The workers, ages 34 and 36, died at the scene, Riddle said. Authorities didn’t immediately release their names.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said the two killed were Jordanian citizens.

The state-run Petra news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Sabah Rafei as saying the Jordanian Embassy in Washington was working with local authorities over the slayings.

“All we can do is pray for them,” restaurant co-owner Ameer Saadeh told The Indianapolis Star. “That’s all. God was watching what happened.”

Riddle asked for the public’s help in identifying the attackers, saying it’s urgent that they’re captured quickly.

“Our fear is if we don’t get these individuals into custody, that further violence may occur,” he said. “They’ve clearly shown they aren’t afraid to take the lives of two innocent people.”