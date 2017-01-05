Pacers rookie Georges Niang heading back to Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have reassigned forward Georges Niang to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their owned and operated NBA Developmental League team.

Since his recall to the Pacers on December 12th, Niang has played in two games (12/17 vs Detroit and 1/1 vs Orlando).

In three games with Fort Wayne this season, Niang averages 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Niang is expected to be in uniform for Friday’s game vs. Raptors 905 at 7 p.m. EST. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.