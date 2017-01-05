Komets trade Friedmann to Wichita to bring back Perlini

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Thursday that forward David Friedmann has been dealt to the Wichita Thunder in exchange for center Brett Perlini.

Perlini, 26, started the season appearing in 25 games with Rapid City (9g, 12pts) before being traded to Wichita last week. Perlini skated two games with the Thunder before being acquired today by Fort Wayne.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native has logged two previous seasons with the Komets. In 2014-15 Perlini scored 17 goals and 31 points in 57 games with Fort Wayne and followed with 15 goals and 34 points in 52 games last season.

Perlini was selected by Anaheim in round 7 of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft following his second year at Michigan State where he completed a four-year collegiate career in 2011-12. He made his pro debut in 2012-13 appearing in two AHL games with Lake Erie and 39 ECHL games with Bakersfield. Perlini split the 2013-14 campaign between Greenville and Toledo in the ECHL. The center started 2014-15 with Indy skating 12 games before being acquired by the Komets.

Friedmann, 23, made his pro debut this year scoring seven goals and 13 points in 27 games with Fort Wayne after finishing a four-year stint with Robert Morris University in the AHA last season.

Komets this week— Wednesday night the Komets opened the 2017 portion of the schedule with a 6-2 win at Quad City. Kyle Thomas registered his fifth three-point game of the season scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist to extend his point-scoring streak to a team season high nine games (8g, 8a). Mike Embach also netted two goals and pushed his point streak to six games (5g, 5a). Mason Baptista and Brady Vail contributed markers in the victory. Goaltender P.J. Musico made his Fort Wayne debut making 29 saves on 31 shots for the win.

The Komets will return to Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum Saturday for a rematch against the Mallards at 7:30pm. Sunday the Komets cap the week with a trip to Toledo for a 5:15pm faceoff.

McDougall’s #19 to be retired Saturday— The Komets will retire the number 19 in honor of Fort Wayne legend Terry McDougall in a ceremony to be held Saturday when the Komets host the Quad City Mallards at 7:30pm. The forward skated seven seasons with the Komets from 1975 to 1982 setting many regular season and playoff records, including most points in a season, tied with Len Thornson, at 139 set in 1978-79 for the IHL’s scoring championship. McDougall totaled 576 Fort Wayne career games and is expected to be present for his number retirement ceremony.