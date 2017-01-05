Historic locomotive moving from Hammond to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Hammond has reached an agreement to move a historic locomotive to Fort Wayne for restoration and preservation.

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society announced Wednesday the Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive no. 624 was built in 1922 by Lima Locomotive Works. It was donated to the City of Hammond in 1955.

The locomotive has recently become a victim of the elements.

“Considering how long the locomotive has been outside, it’s in remarkably good shape. The abatement early in its display life did wonders to preserve the boiler. While there is some obvious deterioration, it can be repaired. Beneath all the rust and faded paint is a locomotive in decent condition,” stated Zach Hall, the society’s operations manager and mechanical consultant.

No. 624 will be moved to a facility in northeast Indiana for a full cosmetic restoration, according to FWRHS. It’s possible, after further inspection, that the locomotive could also receive an operational restoration.

Estimates for the initial restoration is $250,000. A full restoration that would make the locomotive operational could cost around $1.2 million.

“Conversations about what to do with park engines like the 624 can be challenging for any community and its rare to have both the right opportunity, partners and experience as we do in the situation with 624,” stated Kelly Lynch, vice-president of the FWRHS. “We are excited for the opportunity to give this important artifact a bright new future and carry on the legacy of Hammond’s railroad history.”

A private donor will manage the restoration project with the historical society providing technical support.

FWRHS said it plans to eventually house no. 624 at Headwaters Junction, a museum planned for downtown Fort Wayne. The FWRHS currently owns a Nickel Plate Road no. 765.