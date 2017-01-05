Freshman Rep. Banks calls for ‘full repeal’ of Obamacare

WASHINGTON (WANE) Freshman U.S. Congressman Jim Banks (R-3rd) has called for a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, calling President Obama’s signature health care law “the definition of government overreach.”

In a Thursday statement, Banks said his constituents have told him “loud and clear” they do not want to live under the Affordable Care Act, which the Obama administration said has provided quality health care coverage to 20 million people and dipped the nation’s uninsured rate to a historic low of around 9 percent. President-elect Donald Trump has said that his first order of business will be to repeal the law that fellow Republican’s have called costly and harmful, and replace it.

In dueling meetings at the Capitol on Wednesday, Obama championed his landmark overhaul before Democratic lawmakers and urged them to remind voters of how the statute has helped them, while Vice President-elect Mike Pence urged House Republicans to dismantle the health care law by Feb. 20. Pence said Trump’s team was already working with GOP congressional leaders on plans to undo Obama’s law with both legislation and executive action the president and federal agencies would be able to take.

Banks said the Republican-strong Congress must “strike while the iron is hot” and repeal and replace the law.

Banks did not detail what a replacement to the health care law would look like in his four-sentence statement.

Here’s the statement in its entirety:

Obamacare is the definition of government overreach, and Congress finally has a chance to repeal and replace it. The people spoke when they elected a Republican Congress and White House, and they don’t want a modified version or a partial repeal. My constituents have been loud and clear: they want to get rid of Obamacare altogether. I strongly support a full repeal of this unaffordable law and believe Congress must strike while the iron is hot.