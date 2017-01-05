Fort Wayne’s Sarah Killion earns U.S. Women’s National Team camp invite

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate Sarah Killion has received a training camp invitation to the U.S. Women’s National Team later this month.

Killion, who plays professionally for Sky Blue FC, gives the WNT a total of 30 players for their January camp roster. The first camp will take place January 13-23 at U.S. Soccer’s National Training Center in Carson, California.

Killion was the no. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NWSL draft out of UCLA. She won a national title in 2013 while playing for the Bruins.

Playing primarily as a defensive midfielder, Killion played in 18 games for Sky Blue FC this past season, scoring three goals with one assist.

The senior team call-up is the second for the uncapped Killion, who was also part of the 2014 Algarve Cup training camp roster. Additionally, she has extensive experience at the Youth National Team level and alongside fellow January Camp roster call-ups Morgan Brian, Crystal Dunn, Julie Johnston, Samantha Mewis and Kealia Ohai, was a member of the 2012 U-20 Women’s World Cup championship squad in Japan, where she started as a center midfielder.