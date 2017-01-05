Fort Wayne still searching for first Summit League win after loss at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to hang on to its first quarter lead on South Dakota State as the Mastodons fell 73-51.

Rachel Rinehart led the ‘Dons with 13 points and a game-high four steals. Anna Lappenküper finished with 12 points and four boards. De’Jour Young and KeShyra McCarver tied for the team lead with six rebounds. Young and Zaria Atkins each dished out a game-high five assists.

The Jackrabbits took an early advantage but it was the Mastodons with an 11-point run during a 3:52 stretch to take a 15-10 lead. SDSU answered with six straight before Rinehart connected on a layup with four second left in the quarter as the ‘Dons led 17-16. An 11-2 advantage by the Jacks midway through the second period had Fort Wayne trailing 38-31 at halftime.

The Mastodons used a 9-4 run to begin the third quarter to close the gap to two points, 42-40. From there, South Dakota State ended the game on a 31-11 advantage, as Fort Wayne was unable to make another comeback.

On the night, the ‘Dons connected on 19-of-66 (28.8%) from the field, 3-of-20 (15%) beyond the arc and went 10-for-13 (76.9%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to the court when it travels to North Dakota State for a 3 p.m. ET game on Saturday, January 7.