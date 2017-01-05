Fort Wayne rallies to beat Omaha on the road

OMAHA, Neb. – Fort Wayne’s John Konchar finished with a career-high 33 points on 13-of-15 shooting with 11 rebounds and four assists on Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening at Omaha. He saved his biggest basket for the biggest moment, draining a jumper with less than a second remaining to give the Mastodons an 80-78 win.

The ‘Dons erased an 11-point second half deficit when a pair of Brent Calhoun free throws put the ‘Dons up 59-57 with 10:41 left in the game. However Fort Wayne would only hold a lead on two more occasions in the contest. First it was Kason Harrell’s layup putting the ‘Dons up 70-69 with 4:57 remaining and then it was Konchar’s game-winning step back jumper. In between, Konchar tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining, only to see Marcus Tyus make a three for Omaha on the other end. Fort Wayne asked for time and in the next possession saw Harrell find DeAngelo Stewart wide open for a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining. Some strong defense by Calhoun down low on the ensuing possession forced an off balanced Omaha shot with 31 seconds remaining. Calhoun grabbed the rebound and set the stage for Konchar’s shot from just inside the top of the arc.

The first half saw the ‘Dons trail by as many as 11 points but ultimately down just six, 40-34, at the break. Fort Wayne was in early foul trouble as 10 different ‘Dons earned action in the first half. Wednesday’s contest was the first game this year the ‘Dons have rallied to win after trailing at half.

Calhoun finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Mo Evans added 11 points.

Omaha falls to 7-9 (0-3 Summit League). Fort Wayne is now 12-4 (2-1 Summit League). The ‘Dons return home on Saturday (Jan. 7) at 7 p.m. The game will be played on campus at the Gates Center.