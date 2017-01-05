FBI raids Muncie City Hall

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Federal agents raided the Muncie City Hall early Thursday to investigate what the mayor described as possible wrongdoing.

A WISH-TV reporter reported that a sign had been taped on the door of the Muncie’s Building Commissioner’s third-floor office that stated that the office was temporarily closed with paper over the windows. Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler released a statement to WISH-TV that said the FBI was conducting a search of the offices of Muncie’s Building Commissioner.

Tyler also said in the statement that the city would cooperate with the investigation and that it expected a “complete and early resolution” to any issues.

The (Muncie) Star Press reported that Tyler’s administration provided information to investigators and that the mayor advised his department heads to cooperate with the investigation. The station reported that Tyler said the FBI was investigating the city’s government for “possible wrongdoing.”

What that is remains unclear.

FBI spokeswoman Wendy Osborne would not confirm the investigation, and Delaware County Prosecutor Jeffrey Arnold said he had no information on the investigation. He said it would not be unusual for his office to receive no notification of an ongoing FBI investigation.

FBI is conducting a search of the Muncie City Commissioners office in City hall. This is statement from the Mayor Tyler @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/oPf0hueyXQ — Joe Melillo (@JoeMelillo8) January 5, 2017

Tyler’s office told a WISH-TV reporter there will be no more updates today.

Muncie Mayors office says there will be no more updates for today. We are outside the office looking for answers. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/C6xtjum7BF — Joe Melillo (@JoeMelillo8) January 5, 2017