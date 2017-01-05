Defense attorney explains death penalty cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the death penalty for the first time in more than a decade. Prosecutor Karen Richards wants the toughest penalty possible for 20-year-old Marcus Dansby, accused of killing three people and an unborn baby inside a home on Holton Avenue last September.

Dansby faces four counts of murder in the deaths of 37-year-old Consuela Arrington; 18-year-old Traeven Harris; 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington and her full-term baby, and another for attempted murder related in the shooting and stabbing of 14-year-old Trinity Hairston, all of Fort Wayne.

Defense Attorney, Michelle Kraus said the quadruple homicide certainly qualifies for a death sentence by law, but with trends showing juries are more reluctant to give the death penalty, she is surprised by the move.

“It’s one of those cases that you look at and say, ‘if we don’t file the death penalty on this case what kind of case will come around that we would?'” she said.

Kraus was the attorney for Simon Rios, who faced the death penalty for killing his wife, three daughters and a young girl who lived nearby in 2006. She said it could take years to prepare for trial and if sentenced to death it could take even longer for the execution.

Dansby is set to go to trial at the end of February, but now Kraus said that is unlikely. It would require months of preparation, hiring investigators, and mental evaluations.

“[The defense] would have to hire an investigator dedicated to learning everything about this man’s life that there is,” she said. “[To show] this is a person’s life we ought to save.”

Kraus said even the process of selecting a jury is more difficult and time consuming. Hundreds of potential jurors would be interviewed.

“Somebody who says, ‘I would give anybody the death penalty is going to get kicked off,'” said Kraus. “Someone who says “I would never give the death penalty’ is going to get kicked off.”

Kraus said it’s not often that jurors will agree to the death penalty. If Dansby is sentenced to death the victim’s family would have to prepare for years of appeals, which would delay the execution.

“People who want the death penalty and believe death is the ultimate punishment will have to wait a long time before they get that,” she said.

In the case of Simon Rios, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards originally wanted the death penalty for the killing of his wife and three daughters, but the family didn’t want that for religious reasons.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Rios’ attorney asked for a sentence of life in prison without parole. The prosecutor’s office agreed about a week before trial was set to get underway.