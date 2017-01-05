Death penalty sought in quadruple killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards will seek a death sentence for a man accused of the gruesome killings of three people and an unborn baby inside a south-side home in September.

The prosecutor’s office on Thursday filed a motion to add an application for death sentence in its case against 20-year-old Marcus D. Dansby. A judge will consider the application Friday morning at a status hearing.

As it stands, Dansby faces four counts of murder in the deaths of 37-year-old Consuela Arrington; 18-year-old Traeven Harris; 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington and her full-term baby, and another for attempted murder related in the shooting and stabbing of 14-year-old Trinity Hairston, all of Fort Wayne.

The charges stem from an incident that unfolded around 4 a.m. Sept. 11 inside a home at 3006 Holton Ave. There, police arrive to find the victims bodies stabbed and shot, and Dansby covered in blood, leaning over the couch, crying and asking for help, according to an affidavit. On him, police found a large blood-soaked knife with a broken handle, the affidavit said.

Police said that Dansby and Dajahiona Arrington had been in a relationship, but the pair had separated after the woman became pregnant with another man’s child. A family member told investigators that Dansby had not been at the Holton Avenue home in months.

Until September, it would appear.

During an interview with police, Dansby immediately told an investigator, “I am still hearing gunshots,” and reportedly asked, “Did anyone survive?” according to the affidavit. Dansby denied the killings, and told police that he saw a man with a knife and had attempted to offer first-aid to Harris, Hairston, and Consuela Arrington. He said he had not tried to call 911 because he did not have a cell phone. When police found a cell phone on him, he said the cell phone belonged to Consuela Arrington, according to the affidavit.

Dansby had cuts on his left hand and initially told police he did know where the cuts came from. Later he remembered “his cat scratched him,” according to the affidavit.

Dansby is being held in the Allen County Jail without bond ahead of his schedule Feb. 27 jury trial. In addition to the murder charges, he also faces a sentence enhancer for using a firearm in the commission of a violent offense.