Coroners could see new protocols and the state would pay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2017 Indiana General Assembly is already addressing the opiate epidemic that’s taken over the state. Legislators want the state Department of Health to get a better idea as to how bad the problem is.

A proposed senate bill would require coroners to report each individual drug overdose death to their county health departments.

“There are some pluses and some minuses [about the bill],” Allen County Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Michael Burris said. “For the Allen County Coroner’s Office a lot of that we’re already doing now.”

For their own knowledge, the office is already keeping a list of people whose cause of death has been ruled to be drug or alcohol related. They’ve been sharing that with local police and the Allen County Health Department.

“By doing that it’s already being reported to the board of health when we have a drug or alcohol death which is something the law states needs to be done,” Burris said.

The law wouldn’t stop there. It would require the specific drugs in the person’s system be listed as the cause of death on the death certificate. Burris said sometimes toxicology reports come back with dozens of drugs in someone’s system.

It would also require a toxicology test be done in all coroner cases, and the state would provide reimbursements for those. In a county like Allen County, which had 648 coroner cases last year, that could get expensive for the state.

“[Toxicology tests are] about $200,” Burris said.

The coroner’s office worked more than 80 drug or alcohol related deaths last year. For now, officials at the office are just eager to see where this bill goes.