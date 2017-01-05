Adams County Jail almost open for business

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After almost a year and a half of construction, the Adams County Law Enforcement Facility is almost open for business.

Construction on the 57,000 square foot facility, which includes the jail, sheriff’s office and 911 operations started in the summer of 2015 to help solve inmate overcrowding issues in the jail within the Adams County Law Enforcement Center. The old jail was only able to hold 60 inmates at a time, whereas the new jail will hold 189 inmates. 169 acres was purchased to build the facility for $1.2 million and the facility itself sits on 14 acres.

Move-in to the new facility is set to begin later this month, and the goal is to be completely functional by mid-February.

The original budget for the facility was $22.8 million, but the project is now $3.5 million under budget, costing $19.2 million.