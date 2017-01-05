A premonition, a dream: Church slaying victims remembered

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One by one, friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study in Charleston on June 17, 2015. They described personalities, future plans and final conversations.

FILE - This undated photo that appeared on Lastrhodesian.com, a website investigated by the FBI in connection with Dylann Roof, shows him posing for a photo holding a Confederate flag. Roof, who would later admit he wanted to start a race war, fatally shot eight black worshippers and their pastor at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The following week, Obama delivered the eulogy for the slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney, speaking about the symbolism of the Confederate flag and how racial bias infects everyday life. (Lastrhodesian.com via AP, File)
The testimony came during the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof’s death penalty trial. The same jury that convicted the 22-year-old white man of hate crimes and other charges will decide whether to sentence him to life in prison or death. Here are highlights from the testimony.

A PREMONITION AND A DREAM

Myra Thompson seemed to know something would happen to her. A month before the shootings, daughter Denise Quarles says her mother talked about being confident she’d raised her children with strong morals that would serve them after her death. She also made it clear what she wanted, and didn’t want, for her funeral: Use red nail polish and don’t let the funeral home dye her hair gray or cake-on the makeup.

On the night of the shooting, Quarles said she woke suddenly after a dream about watching her mother drown and hearing a voice saying her mother was gone. Quarles picked up her phone, checked Facebook and learned of the shooting – and her mother’s likely fate.

“I just feel like that was God who spoke to me,” she said. “That’s why I know where my mom is. She’s in heaven, with everybody else. She’s fine.”

John Johnson pays his respects at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Johnson was visiting from Ocean City, Md., and made the church a destination for the day. "We just came to pay our respects," he said, "I feel like we had to do something." Dylann Roof went into Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015, sat through a 45-minute Bible study in the fellowship hall, then fired 77 shots. After a judge ruled Monday that Roof is competent to represent himself, the same jury that last month unanimously found him guilty in the slayings of nine black parishioners at the church will return to court to begin contemplating his punishment. (Michael Pronzato/The Post And Courier via AP)
‘DADDY’S DEAD?’

Jennifer Pinckney huddled under a desk with her 6-year-old daughter, her hand clasped over the girl’s mouth to keep her quiet, as Roof opened fire.

Not knowing for certain if the danger had passed, Pinckney dialed 911 and breathlessly told an operator she had heard shots inside the church.

“I think there’s been a shooting. I’m in the closet, under a desk,” Pinckney told the operator. “Please hurry.”

On the call, Pinckney tries to comfort her daughter Malana, who had been watching cartoons in her father’s office as he participated in Bible study.

“Daddy’s dead?” Malana says.

“No, baby, no,” the mother says. But at that moment, Pinckney said she knew her husband, church pastor Clementa Pinckney, had been killed.

A FUTURE IN THE CHURCH

The Rev. Anthony Thompson said his wife, Myra, was a dedicated person of faith who did her best to enjoy life.

Thompson cried as he described a conversation with his wife about their future plans to move and pursue studies and careers in the church.

“She was my world, and she was gone,” he said. “I’m just glad to know she’s somewhere … where somebody can take care of her better than I ever could.”

DEVOTED FRIEND

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was a high school track coach. But the ministry was her calling. She was able to relate to a room full of people like they were talking one-on-one.

The Rev. Kylon Middleton, from left, Jennifer Pinckney, widow of Emanuel's slain pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney and Johnette Martinez enter the courthouse in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, for the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's trial. The jury last month unanimously found Roof guilty of hate crimes and other charges in the shooting deaths of nine black church members during Bible study. The jurors will now decide whether he should be sentenced to life in prison or death. (Leroy Burnell/The Post And Courier via AP)
“She wanted to teach you,” said friend Rita Whidbee.

Coleman-Singleton’s daughter told jurors her mother would pray over her children before they went to sleep.

“Before I went to her with all my problems, and now I go to God,” Cam’Ryne Singleton said.

AN ANGEL

Bethane Middleton described her sister, Depayne Middleton-Doctor, 49, as a tender woman who took care of her. She had a beautiful voice.

“I consider her a borrowed angel,” Middleton said.

FILE - In this May 13, 2016 file photo, Jennifer Pinckney speaks beside an image of her late husband, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, one of the victims of the shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church, during the unveiling of the mural on a building a few blocks from the sanctuary. Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof spoke to the jury for the first time at his death penalty trial Wednesday, telling them there's nothing wrong with him psychologically and that he is not trying to keep any secrets from them. As their first witness, prosecutors called Pinckney. During more than two hours on the stand, Pinckney described her husband as an affable figure who garnered respect from all corners in his roles as legislator and preacher but was a goofy family man in private with his two young daughters. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File)
OTHER VICTIMS

Cynthia Hurd, 54, was a librarian. Daniel “Dapper Dan” Simmons, 74, was so nicknamed for his shiny shoes and fine hats. Ethel Lance, 70, was the church sexton who kept the bathrooms and building immaculately clean.

Susie Jackson, 87, sang in the church choir and Tywanza Sanders, 26, was Jackson’s nephew and an aspiring poet.

