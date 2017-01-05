$25,000 check presented to Wounded Warrior Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Air Show Inc. presented a $25,000 check to the Wounded Warrior Project on Thursday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Air Show Inc. presented the check at the Fort Wayne – Allen County Airport Authority Aero Center facility. The check donation was from the 2016 airshow. The show brought more than 36,000 spectators to the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base in September, according to a press release from Fort Wayne Air Show Inc.

At the show, the U.S. Air Force’s premiere demonstration team, the Thunderbirds and other acts and performers entertained spectators while performing in the skies.

For more information about the air show, visit Fort Wayne Air Show Inc. For more information about on how to help wounded warriors, visit Wounded Warrior Project.