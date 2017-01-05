2 workers killed in Indianapolis restaurant were Jordanian

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are searching for two men suspected of gunning down two restaurant workers during a robbery.

Authorities believe the attack at the Jordan’s Fish and Chicken happened late Tuesday just before the restaurant closed. A relative called police about 1 a.m. Wednesday after becoming concerned about them not returning home and finding the two slain men.

Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday showing the attackers enter the east side restaurant, jump over the counter and run out a couple of minutes later. The attackers were wearing hooded sweatshirts and their faces were covered.

Police Maj. Richard Riddle said Wednesday that the attackers killed the workers for no apparent reason.

“These individuals were hell bent on robbery. They came in guns up, guns pointed, going directly behind the counter — a takeover style robbery,” he said.

Investigators had made no arrests and had no suspects in the killings as of Thursday morning and were still searching for the assailants, said Sgt. Kendale Adams. He said investigators believe the only motive for the attack was robbery, and that they asked not to release information about what may have been taken from the restaurant or the slain workers.

The slain workers were Jordanian nationals, Wesam Sammour, 34, and Ammar Shatnawi, 36. They died at the scene, and their causes of death haven’t been determined, said Marchele Hall, officer manager for the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Sabah Rafei as saying the Jordanian Embassy in Washington is working with local authorities over the slayings.

“All we can do is pray for them,” restaurant co-owner Ameer Saadeh told The Indianapolis Star. “That’s all. God was watching what happened.”

Riddle asked for the public’s help in identifying the attackers, saying it’s urgent that they’re captured quickly.