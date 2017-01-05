1/5 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Leo boys basketball took down Canterbury 57-44 on Wednesday night.
The Lions were led by Jeremy Davison and Lane Reed who each had 13 points. Canterbury’s Cam Kreiger had 12 points in the loss.
Here are other high school scores from Thursday night:
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 82 WOODLAN 57
BOYS: COLUMBIA CITY 51 GARRETT 43
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
GIRLS: ANGOLA 46 EAST NOBLE 42
GIRLS: SOUTHWOOD 50 MARION 37
GIRLS: WARSAW 52 WABASH 28