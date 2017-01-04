Website: Fort Wayne safer in 2016 than previous year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne was apparently a much safer city in 2016, despite setting a record for the number of homicides in a year.

The website valuepenguin.com used FBI Crime Reports throughout Indiana to come up with a list that ranked the “safest cities” throughout the state. The report takes a look at violent crime, property crime and all other crime statistics. Cities on the list also must have a population bigger than 5,000 people.

Fort Wayne ranked 67 in 2016 which is higher than 2015 when the city was ranked at 72. That’s despite the fact that in 2016, Fort Wayne set a record for the number of homicides in one year with a total of 45. 2013 was the previous record with 42 homicides.

According to the list, North Manchester is the safest city in northeast Indiana at number six. Other cities in the area that are safer than Fort Wayne include: Columbia City, Decatur, Auburn and New Haven. Zionsville took the top spot.

