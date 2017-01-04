Veteran raises concern over incorrect memorial sign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – John Hannigan wrote a letter to the editor of the News Sentinel after seeing a troubling sign.

It pointed him to a Vietnam veterans memorial in Johnny Appleseed Park. He followed the sign, drove around the park, but couldn’t find the memorial. He remembered a memorial from the park moving several years ago, but the sign still advertised the memorial in the wrong place.

This sign bothered him because he felt veterans of the Vietnam War were not given the respect they deserved when they came home from the war.

John said the error on the sign disappointed him because it was a reminder that there is no Vietnam Memorial with the other war artifacts at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

NewsChannel 15 called the Fort Wayne Department of Parks and Recreation Monday and by Tuesday they had covered that part of the sign. Al Moll, Director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, said eventually INDOT will permanently fix the sign.

But that still doesn’t answer the question of where the memorial went.

Several years ago, Dave McComb, the former president of D.O. McComb & Sons, was looking for a tank. He wanted to put one in a new veterans section of the RiverView cemetery north of Fort Wayne. This was a project close to his heart. After it was completed he and his wife moved his father-in-law’s body from Logansport to the cemetery. McComb’s father-in-law served in the military, driving a land vehicle similar to the M-41 Bulldog tank now in the cemetery, and was very passionate about his service.

The tank was previously owned and maintained by the Breakfast Sertoma Club, but was housed on land belonging to the Fort Wayne Parks Department. The Sertoma Club didn’t have the resources to maintain it, and it wasn’t the responsibility of the parks department.

Dave McComb offered to take over maintenance of the tank only if it was moved to the cemetery. There are funds and accounts in place that allows his company to always have the resources to take care of it.

It is a Vietnam era tank, which is why it was originally a memorial to Vietnam veterans. Dave McComb said he hopes it still honors the veterans of the Vietnam war specifically, but also all service people from all wars. He said this exchange was beneficial for all parties involved, though he acknowledged it could be an unwelcome change for people who visited the old memorial regularly.