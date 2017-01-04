Utility trailer donated to Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tower Trailer Leasing, LLC has given a utility trailer to the Community Harvest Food Bank. The 53-foot trailer will transport shelf stable foods from various donors around Indiana.

The donation will help increase the food bank’s efficiency, save energy and increase holding capacity. Community Harvest also uses a fleet of nine refrigerated trucks to pick up, deliver and distribute food.

The organization serves nine counties. Community Harvest feeds about 21,000 people a week.

Last year, more than 11 million pounds of food to nearly 90,000 people.