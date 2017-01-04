Thermal imaging masks expected to be ‘game changers’ for Huntington firefighters

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington Fire Department has updated their equipment. They now have masks with thermal imaging cameras. The chief called the new technology revolutionary. The department got 15 of the masks. Outside is where the camera is then inside they can see what they’re looking at.

“It’s just like half an inch by half an inch except it’s right by your eye so you can see well enough to do what you need to do with it,” Chief Tim Albertson said.

The cameras allow them to see by heat, rather than light. The coldest areas are black. Then as they get hot it turns white. The hottest areas are red. It allows firefighters to actually be able to see what’s going on.

“You can’t see anything in a fire; it’s totally different than what you see in a movie,” Albertson said.

They’ve tried something like this before but it wasn’t as easy as these and they’re already seeing the benefits.

“Oh, it’s going to be revolutionary. We had a fire just recently where we were able to use them and the firefighters we able to go into a room and see where the fire is and just go straight to it and put it out. It just made it so much easier and faster,” Albertson said.

If there’s a person, they can see them immediately, instead of having to feel around. The chief called the masks game changers and they’re only one of a few departments in Indiana to have them. They also have a new top of line truck. They stepped up their technology to be more effective at saving lives.

“It’s pretty exciting that were kind of the cutting edge of the technology. I am always a little leery to jump in with something new like this but I was really just very impressed with what these will be willing to do for the firefighters,” Albertson said.

The plan is to try the masks for a little bit longer then if they continue to like them, they could get more so that every fighter has one.