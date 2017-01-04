Shawn Szydlowski named ECHL Player of the Month for December

Fort Wayne, IN– The ECHL announced Wednesday that Fort Wayne forward Shawn Szydlowski has been named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month for December. It’s his second career monthly honor. Szydlowski also was named Player of the Month last season for the month of March.

Szydlowski scored 11 goals, added 17 assists for 28 points and posted a +7, leading the Komets in all categories for the month. The right winger had nine multi-point games, reached at least three points a game on five occasions and logged at least one point in 10 of 14 games played. Szydlowski scored two goals, including a penalty shot marker, and added a pair of assists for a four-point game in a 4-2 home win over Utah Dec. 4.

The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native also recorded his third Fort Wayne career hat trick scoring four goals and adding a helper for five points in an 8-6 home win against intrastate rival Indy Dec. 27. During the month, the Komets were 6-0-1 in games Szydlowski scored.

Szydlowski leads the Komets and is tied for second in the league with 26 assists and 45 points. The sixth-year pro is skating his fourth season with Fort Wayne and has been the Komets’ scoring leader the past two consecutive seasons.

Szydlowski was also named to the 2017 ECHL All-Star Team and will represent the Komets as a starter in the All-Star Classic to be held on Jan. 18 in Glens Falls, N.Y.