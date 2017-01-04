More domestic violence victims seeking help in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Domestic-related homicides accounted for murder-suicides, a quadruple murder and police action shootings in 2016. Beyond that, before anyone is killed, thousands of men and women are looking for ways to get out of an abusive relationship.

One thing they’re doing is filing protective orders against their partner. In 2016 there was a 27 percent increase in protective orders in Allen County.

“That was a trend that was very different from prior years so that told us the violence was definitely increasing,” YWCA Crisis Shelter CPO Mary Jo Hardiman said.

A number that may be even more alarming is what came back to advocates, like Hardiman, after responding to domestic disputes and giving the victim something called a high danger lethality screen.

“We work hand in hand with local law enforcement and we do on scene assessments for anybody that might have the potential to be murdered by their abuser,” Hardiman said.

On average in 2016 those tests came back with a 61 percent likelihood the victim would be killed by the perpetrator. It’s a nearly 20 percent increase from 2015.

“What happens every morning is we read the police reports and pull the ones that pertain to our office,” FWPD Victim Assistance Director Jessica Cozier said. “We’re the ones typically making that initiating call with clients.”

At Fort Wayne PD Victim Assistance they helped 7,000 victims last year which is up by about 1,500.

“I would say the majority of our case load is domestic violence related,” Cozier said.

If you’re needing to get out of an abusive relationship, you can call the Crisis Shelter at 260-447-7233 or Victim Assistance at 260-427-1205 any time even if it’s just for legal advice about a protective order.

Get a safety plan in place. The recommended first step is getting a back up cell phone. You can get those at the crisis shelter. Also, establish a bank account or credit card in your name. Start keeping a log of what the abuser has done. If you have a protective order carry it with you and make sure your children’s school has a copy.

As technology gets more advance, it gives the perpetrator more options to attack.

“You have to protect your social media accounts, you have to protect your email, you have to protect your banking accounts,” Hardiman said.

When it comes to the reason why there is an uptick, advocates can’t really point at one thing. There are drugs– spice and the opioid epidemic. Also things like poverty and access to weapons play a role.

