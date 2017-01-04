Mike Cazzola wins December Rookie of the Month

Fort Wayne, IN– The ECHL announced Wednesday that Fort Wayne forward Mike Cazzola has been named the CCM/ECHL Rookie of the Month for December, 2016.

Cazzola appeared in all 14 games in December and led all ECHL rookies with nine goals and 19 points. The center scored his first pro hat trick in a 7-1 home win over Orlando on Dec. 18 and added two assists for a five-point game. Cazzola also recorded his fifth multi-point game of the month with a goal and three assists Dec. 27 vs Indy in an 8-6 Fort Wayne victory.

The Komets were 6-1-0 in games when Cazzola scored a goal during the month. Cazzola recorded points in eight of 14 games (7-1-0). Cazzola currently ranks second among league rookies with 32 points (13g, 19a). The Guelph, Ontario native was also named the ECHL Player of the week for the period of Dec. 12-18 after scoring five goals and nine points in three games.

Last year the skater completed a four-year collegiate career with Acadia (CIS) leading the Axemen with 16 goals and 30 points to earn a spot on the CIS Second All-Star Team for his second straight season.