House Republicans release plan to raise taxes to pay for roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) House Republican lawmakers outlined a plan to improve roads across Indiana Wednesday and they’re turning to taxpayers to foot the bill.

“The overarching goal of the House Republican caucus this year is to have a sustainable, long term and comprehensive road funding program,” Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma said.

Bosma outlined the party’s agenda heading into the 2017 session flanked by House Republicans at the statehouse. On the top of the list: roads and bridges.

“To complete what we’ve started and maintain what we have and to build the Indiana infrastructure that we need for the future, just for roads and bridges, we need about $1.2 billion on average per year for the next 20 years,” Bosma said.

Lawmakers are looking to you to help pay for it. The plan would increase the gas tax 10 cents a gallon, costing the average driver about $4 more a month. Drivers would also have pay a fee on their vehicles.

“We’re also proposing a $15 registration fee for Hoosiers that register their vehicles here and also a $150 road use fee for electric vehicles, which obviously pay no gas tax whatsoever,” Bosma said.

Locally, Republican Representative Bob Morris said he hopes to see some of that money make its way to Fort Wayne.

“Roads that basically people on and say, ‘Wow, you can’t ride a ten speed bicycle down the street without damaging it.’ You know are going to get much needed money delivered to the city,” Morris said.

While Republicans made their stance on the issue clear Morris said it’s important to remember it’s a work in progress.

“The plan was outlined this morning but by the end of session in April the plan could be entirely different. I know that something needs to be done to make sure that our roads are repaired and funding it is that over the next four months will be a work in progress,” Morris said.

Critics of the plan, including Democrats, said it would shift more tax burden to the poor and middle class.