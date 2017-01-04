Health department pushes radon tests for homes

The following is a release from the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health, presented verbatim.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Jan. 4, 2017). – You can’t see, smell, or taste radon, but it could be present at a dangerous level in your home.

Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States. Because it is odorless and invisible, the only way to know if you are being exposed in your home is to run a test.

In recognition of National Radon Action Month, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health is urging residents to reduce their risk of lung cancer by having their homes tested. Testing is simple and free test kits are available at the following locations in Allen County while supplies last:

200 E. Berry St., Suite 360 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Vector Control & Environmental Services

2242 Carroll Road Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Grabill Town Hall

13717 1st St. Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Leo-Cedarville Town Hall

13909 Pony Express Run Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monroeville Utility Department

101 S Water St. New Haven Utility Payment Office

City Hall, 815 E Lincoln Hwy. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Woodburn City Hall

Kits can also be purchased at local hardware and home improvement stores for around $30. You can also hire a qualified radon professional to do a test for you.

Be sure to follow the directions on the packaging for the proper placement of the device and where to send the test kit to get your results. If a high radon level is detected in your home, a professionally installed reduction system can remove the radon from beneath your home and discharge it harmlessly outside.

For more information on radon, visit www.allencountyhealth.com or www.epa.gov/radon.