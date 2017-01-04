Girl Scout cookies set to go on sale again; new cookie introduced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s almost Girl Scout cookie time.

The annual cookie sale in the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana council begins on Friday, Jan. 13 and will run through March 15, the agency announced Wednesday.

Customers will have eight varieties of cookies to choose from, including the new “S’mores” cookie. Also available are Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Caramel deLites, Lemonades and Thanks-A-Lot. Each box of cookies costs $4.

The Girl Scouts said cookie sales provide Girl Scouts the opportunity to learn essential life skills, build confidence and discover the leader within.

To buy Girl Scout cookies:

Contact any Girl Scout

Stop by a cookie booth (locations are posted each Friday on the GSNI-M Facebook page)

Visit www.gsnim.org to “order a troop” to sell cookies at your business

Email iwantcookies@gsnim.org