FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The North Side boys basketball made history over the holiday break winning their fourth straight SAC Holiday Tournament championship. The Legends defeated Homestead 56-49 on Thursday in the boys title game.

The Legends defeated Northrop and Luers to advance to the title game. They are now 12-1 on the season and ranked 5th in the AP Top 25 poll.

North Side will take on Wayne on Friday.