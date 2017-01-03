RV manufacturer expanding in LaGrange, to add 425 jobs

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) RV maker, Forest River, is expanding its operations in northern Indiana with three factories in LaGrange, creating up to 425 jobs by 2019.

The company is investing $6.7 million in four facilities which cover 450,000 square feet over 100 acres.

Renovations have started at three of the facilities, which have sat empty for more than eight years. Forest River plans to evaluate options for the fourth building late this year.

Operations are scheduled to start in one facility by mid-January and two more by May 2017.

Forest River says the plants will allow more production of its Cherokee line of fifth wheel and travel trailers, which is currently backlogged.

The hiring process will begin this month in LaGrange for positions across the company. People interested can apply here.

The RV company also has plants in Goshen, Millersburg, Topeka, Middlebury and Wakarusa. It was founded in 1996 and is one of the largest RV makers in the country.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Forest River up to $2.5 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creations plan.