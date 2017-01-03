River educational series planned for first quarter of new year

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Riverfront Fort Wayne will host three educational panels in 2017 to discuss topics related to local rivers. The public is invited to hear from a panel of experts for each topic and ask questions on the second Monday of the month in January, February and March. Each event will be held in the Tiger Room at 1915 South Calhoun Street (Calhoun Street Soups, Salads and Spirits). The panel will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a time for questions and answers. WANE-TV / NewsChannel 15 Anchor Brett Thomas will moderate the discussion.

Topics:

January 9, “River Water Quality”

February 13, “The History of our Rivers”

March 13, “Design for Riverfront Development”