Political expert talks Trump transition and future as president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Later this month Donald Trump will be sworn in as the next president of the United States. Over the past nearly two months the president-elect has been working to take over the oval office. Before that happens IPFW political professor Mike Wolf said Trump has to get up to speed on issues facing the U.S. both nationally and internationally.

“We’ve seen some of our big allies and other countries like China kind of signaling a different relationship with the Trump administration and he with them, so there’s a lot to make sure you’re really up to speed on all of these issues,” Wolf said.

Trump has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on many of this issues, and Wolf said he doesn’t expect that to stop once he becomes president.

“This is kind of the new normal. We shouldn’t expect him to stop doing it,” Wolf explained. “I don’t think it’s going to be smooth like most other presidents in trying to be diplomatic in their communication. He’s not like that. He didn’t run like that. I guess you get what you voted for.”

When it comes to those campaign promises Wolf said whenever someone new takes over the presidency there is an expectations gap.

“Presidents often promise much more than they can deliver constitutionally,” Wolf said.

One of the things Trump has promised is to repeal Obamacare. Wolf said it will not be something that happens quickly. There are parts of the law that will take some time to undo. For now, Wolf said it’s a waiting game to see what happens when Trump becomes president Trump.

“He hasn’t gotten along with the leadership in his own party in Congress, so whether or not we see a shazam moment where he gets all he wants I would be surprised, but there is a honeymoon era where there is usually some success,” Wolf said.

The presidential inauguration is January 20.