Police investigating $6M jewelry heist in Manhattan



NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for three men in connection with a $6 million New Year’s Eve jewelry heist in midtown Manhattan.

Police say the trio used a pry-bar and hammer to break into HGK Holdings jewelry wholesaler on West 36th Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday. Once inside, police say they removed the $6 million in jewelry from two safes.

There were no reports of any injuries. Police did not say how the safes were opened.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-577-TIPS or visit the website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.